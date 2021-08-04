Crews race to contain fire near Athens after thousands flee

VARIBOBI, Greece (AP) — Firefighters in Greece are racing to fully contain a blaze on the outskirts of Athens that destroyed or seriously damaged dozens of homes overnight and forced thousands of residents to flee. Greece is enduring its worst heat wave in decades, with temperatures expected to reach 45 degrees Celsius, or 113 degrees Fahrenheit. The Greek Fire Service took advantage of cooler morning hours Wednesday to send low-flying helicopters and planes to dump water on charred forest land around Tatoi, 12.5 miles north of the capita. More than 500 firefighters battled through the night to contain the blaze.