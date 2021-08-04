EXPLAINER: What is behind Belarus athlete’s Olympics crisis?

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A feud between Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya and team officials that prompted her to seek refuge in the European Union has again cast a spotlight on the repressive environment in her home country. Authorities in Belarus have waged a relentless crackdown on dissent over the past year. Tsimanouskaya told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the team officials who hustled her to the airport to try to send her back to Belarus made it clear she would “definitely face some form of punishment” after she criticized the management of her team on social media. A year of wide-ranging repression in Belarus shows that Tsimanouskaya would be in danger if she returned.