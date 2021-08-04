Duchess of Sussex launches mentoring project on her 40th

LONDON (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has shown her comic side in a video she made to launch a mentoring project for women as she marked her 40th birthday. The initiative announced Wednesday will see 40 celebrities and public figures each commit 40 minutes of their time to help a woman in their community return to the workplace. The short film shows the wife of Prince Harry joking with comedy actress Melissa McCarthy, though Harry then steals the show when he is seen juggling balls outside a window in the background. Others who have committed to the project include singer Adele, fashion designer Stella McCartney and Canadian first lady Sophie Gregoire Trudeau.