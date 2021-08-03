Skip to Content

US will review oil and gas leasing program in Alaska refuge

12:28 pm AP - National News

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Bureau of Land Management is moving ahead with a new environmental review of oil and gas leasing in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. This comes after Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said she found deficiencies in a prior review that provided a basis for the first lease sale on the refuge’s coastal plain earlier this year. The federal land agency said Tuesday it is opening a public process to determine the scope of the review and to identify the major issues related to a leasing program. Conservationists welcomed news of the review but also called on Congress to repeal the provisions of law calling for lease sales.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content