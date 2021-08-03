Tunisia leader fires ambassador to US in rash of dismissals

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — The Tunisian president has appointed a new economy minister and is keeping up a rash of dismissals, including the ambassador to the United States on Tuesday. But President Kais Saied has yet to say who will replace the prime minister he fired less than two weeks ago or when. Saie took on executive powers July 25 and began ruling by decree. He has also undertaken globe-spanning consultations, meeting Tuesday with the foreign minister of Egypt, a critical ally in the Middle East. Tunisia is facing economic, social and health crises, and Saied used an article in the constitution allowing a president to assume full control in grave circumstances.