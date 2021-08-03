Schools find ways to keep gardening lessons blooming

Like gardening in general, school gardening has become hugely popular during the pandemic. School gardens can teach hands-on lessons in health, science, social studies and even the humanities. Keeping a school garden going strong takes a continuous supply of expertise, labor and funding. But experts and teachers say they’re finding some creative ways to make it work. They suggest that schools looks to nearby resources, including universities, church groups, botanical gardens and parks to help their school gardens. One teacher in Madison, Wisconsin, gets seedlings each spring from a training program at a nearby prison.