Record wildfire burns amid drought on Hawaii’s Big Island

HONOLULU (AP) — Firefighters have gained more control over a Hawaii wildfire that forced thousands of people to evacuate over the weekend and destroyed at least two homes on the Big Island. But officials warned that strong winds will return on Tuesday, raising the danger again. Authorities lifted evacuation orders Sunday night but warned they could be reinstated at any time. Big Island officials said the more than 62-square-mile blaze was the largest wildfire ever recorded there. Fires in Hawaii are unlike many of those burning in the U.S. West. They tend to break out in large grasslands on the dry sides of the islands and are generally much smaller than mainland fires.