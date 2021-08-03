Skip to Content

Pentagon on lockdown after gunshots fired near Metro

New
8:15 am AP - National News

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is on lockdown after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station. Two people familiar with the shooting, which occurred on a Metro bus platform at the Pentagon, said at least one person was down. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information publicly. A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.” An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content