Mother of would-be Reagan assassin John Hinckley dies at 95

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jo Ann Hinckley, whose son John Hinckley Jr. tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan, has died. Her son’s lawyer Barry Levine told The Associated Press that she died in her sleep last week at the age of 95. Jo Ann Hinckley had been her son’s primary companion as he transitioned in recent years from living at a Washington psychiatric hospital to being allowed to live with her full-time in Williamsburg, Virginia. He was released in 2016. In 1981, jury had found a then 25-year-old John Hinckley not guilty by reason of insanity in the shooting of Reagan and three others.