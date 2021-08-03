JetBlue not departing New York for Florida, expanding at JFK

NEW YORK (AP) — JetBlue is staying in the Big Apple. The airline said Tuesday that it will keep its headquarters in New York and expand its flagship terminal at JFK Airport. The airline had considered moving its headquarters to Florida. The company has been based in New York since it was founded in 1998. New York politicians are crowing about JetBlue’s decision to stay put. CEO Robin Hayes says the city is still a great place to live, work and visit.