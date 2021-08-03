German Greens say they’ll meet Paris climate goals

BERLIN (AP) — With less than two months before Germany holds an election, the environmentalist Green party has announced a 10-point plan that puts the Paris climate accord’s goal at the heart of its election program. Among the measures proposed Tuesday is the creation of a dedicated Climate Ministry that could veto government decisions which don’t comply with the 2015 Paris Agreement, which aims to keep global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius. The party also wants to sharply expand renewable energy, phase out fossil fuels faster and introduce speed limits on highways. The Greens are trailing the center-right Union bloc in opinion polls. But they have a strong chance of being part of the next governing coalition in Germany.