For Missouri congresswoman, eviction fight is personal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Missouri congresswoman Cori Bush lived in a Ford Explorer with her two young children after the family was evicted from their rental home. Two decades later, that experience led the freshman Democrat to camp outside the U.S. Capitol. She aimed to draw a spotlight to a pandemic-era eviction ban that expired after Congress and the Biden administration didn’t take action. Her approach resonated. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new eviction moratorium that will last until October 3.