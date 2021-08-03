Ethiopia suspends work of 2 aid groups active in Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Two international aid groups say the Ethiopian government has suspended part or all of their operations. Meanwhile, the United Nations humanitarian chief has warned Ethiopian authorities that blanket accusations against aid workers in the country’s embattled Tigray region and elsewhere are “dangerous” and must stop. Martin Griffiths spoke to reporters amid a new push to get more badly needed food and other supplies into Tigray, where hundreds of thousands of people face famine conditions and Ethiopia’s government has been accused of blocking assistance. Doctors Without Borders and the Norwegian Refugee Council said Ethiopia’s government suspended their operations on July 30.