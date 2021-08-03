Belarus sprinter wants investigation into team officials

MOSCOW (AP) — Belarus Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya has told the AP in a video interview that she hopes team managers responsible will be punished in some way by sports officials but doesn’t want anything done that would prevent Belarus from competing in the Olympic Games. She accused her team’s officials of trying to force her to fly home, where the autocratic government has been cracking down on dissent. The current standoff apparently began after Tsimanouskaya criticized how officials were managing her team . That set off a massive backlash in state-run media back home.