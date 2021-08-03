Asian markets lower on virus worries after Wall Street slips

BEIJING (AP) — European stocks have opened higher while Asian markets declined as jitters about the spread of the coronavirus’s delta variant in China dented enthusiasm about strong corporate profits. Investors looked ahead to U.S. jobs data due out this week for signs of the health of the world’s biggest economy. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index closed lower on Monday, weighed down by declines for tech, energy, industrial and communications stocks. Investors were encouraged by unexpectedly strong U.S. earnings but are more uneasy as China, the United States and other governments try to stop the spread of the more contagious delta variant.