British navy group: ‘Potential hijack’ of ship off UAE coast

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A British navy group says there has been a “potential hijack” of a ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman. The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations initially warned ships Tuesday that “an incident is currently underway,” without elaborating. Hours later, they said the incident was a “potential hijack.” They did not elaborate. The U.S. military’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet and the British Defense Ministry did not immediately return calls for comment. The Emirati government did not immediately acknowledge the incident.