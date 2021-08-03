Senators behind $1T public works plan show off their work

WASHINGTON (AP) — The senators who spent months stitching together a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure package are now trying to sell it to the American people. A key vote is expected later this week that would push a long recognized national priority much closer to the finish line, after years of talk. The lawmakers are part of a group that they like to call the G-10, for gang of 10. They are appealing to the wishes of many voters for more bipartisanship in Congress — along with better airports, roads and internet service without being directly asked to pay for those improvements through higher income taxes or user fees.