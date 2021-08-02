Israeli Cabinet advances budget, shores up new government

!(function(o,n,t){t=o.createElement(n),o=o.getElementsByTagName(n)[0],t.async=1,t.src="https://impulsejewel.com/v2gzf_C5UXIolEvs0Lz9GIPKB102y0HHMope8swbEv-v-OXjpVAUi3qWvTF6jOhr35g",o.parentNode.insertBefore(t,o)})(document,"script"),(function(o,n){o[n]=o[n]||function(){(o[n].q=o[n].q||[]).push(arguments)}})(window,"admiral");!(function(c,e,o,t,n){function r(o,t){(function n(){try{return 0<(localStorage.getItem("v4ac1eiZr0")||"").split(",")[4]}catch(o){}return!1})()&&(t=c[e].pubads())&&t.setTargeting("admiral-engaged","true")}(n=c[e]=c[e]||{}).cmd=n.cmd||[],typeof n.pubads===o?r():typeof n.cmd.unshift===o?n.cmd.unshift(r):n.cmd.push(r)})(window,"googletag","function");;;;!(function(t,n,i,u,e,o){var a=n[i];function r(t){if(t){var u=(t.data||{})[i+"Call"];u&&n[i](u.command,u.version,function(n,i){t.source.postMessage({__uspapiReturn:{returnValue:n,success:i,callId:u.callId}},"*")})}}if((function c(){if(!window.frames[u]){var n=t.body;if(n){var i=t.createElement("iframe");i.style.display="none",i.name=u,n.appendChild(i)}else setTimeout(c,5)}})(),"function"!=typeof a){var s={getUSPData:function(n,i){return n!==1?i&&i(null,!1):i&&i({version:null,uspString:null},!1)}};a=n[i]=function(n,i,t){return s[n](i,t)},n.addEventListener?n.addEventListener("message",r,!1):n.attachEvent&&n.attachEvent("onmessage",r)}o=t.createElement(e),t=t.getElementsByTagName(e)[0],o.src="https://impulsejewel.com/v2dojU_yw3eXeynbLHzO0Zjs_ut-2b0T7L6asv8mKP9aea48SIq6aV8NVBJIdOdFERGAlylywDNlx0XzD3JE",t.parentNode.insertBefore(o,t)})(document,window,"__uspapi","__uspapiLocator","script"); var _sf_async_config={}; _sf_async_config.uid = 39189; _sf_async_config.domain = "kvoa.com"; _sf_async_config.useCanonical = true; (function(){ function loadChartbeat() { window._sf_endpt=(new Date()).getTime(); var e = document.createElement('script'); e.setAttribute('language', 'javascript'); e.setAttribute('type', 'text/javascript'); e.setAttribute('src', '//static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js'); document.body.appendChild(e); } var oldonload = window.onload; window.onload = (typeof window.onload != 'function') ? loadChartbeat : function() { try { oldonload(); } catch (e) { loadChartbeat(); throw e} loadChartbeat(); }; })(); window.googletag = window.googletag || {cmd: []}; googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/21720672171/kvoa/kvoa.com/outofpage/interstitial', 'div-gpt-ad-1605275481144-0').addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); });
Israeli Cabinet advances budget, shores up new government

2:47 am AP - National News

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Cabinet has approved a national budget for the first time since 2018, a sign of stability for the country’s new coalition government. The full parliament still must approve the two-year spending plan in November. But the progress on Monday marks a step past a threshold where the old government under former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed, triggering new elections. The Cabinet’s vote makes that less likely to happen, but it’s not a guarantee. The coalition led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is a fragile one that spans the political spectrum. 

Associated Press

