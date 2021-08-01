New Zealand apologizes for historic raids on Pacific people

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has formally apologized for a racially charged part of the nation’s history, known as the Dawn Raids. That’s when Pacific Island people were targeted for deportation in the mid-1970s during aggressive home raids by authorities to find, convict and deport overstayers. The raids often took place very early in the morning or late at night. As part of an emotional ceremony at the Auckland Town Hall, Ardern was covered in a large white mat and then embraced. The apology didn’t come with any broader financial compensation or legal changes, but many Pacific people say it represented an important first step.