MTV marks 40th anniversary with a “Moon Person” image

Forty years after its founding, MTV is relaunching. On Sunday, the video channel unveiled a large scale “Moon Person” during a ceremony at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The new design was inspired by a Moon Person image created this year by Kehinde Wiley, who painted the portrait of former President Barack Obama for the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. NASA footage of the historic Apollo 11 landing in 1969, with the MTV flag added to the mix, were the first images to appear on MTV back on August 1, 1981.