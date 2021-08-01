Fauci: More ‘pain and suffering’ ahead as COVID cases rise

The nation’s top infectious disease expert is warning that more “pain and suffering” is ahead as COVID-19 cases climb again and officials plead with unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated. Dr. Anthony Fauci also said on ABC’s “This Week” that he doesn’t foresee additional U.S. lockdowns because he believes enough people are vaccinated to avoid a recurrence of last winter. However, he said not enough are inoculated to “crush the outbreak.” Currently, 58% of Americans 12 years and older are fully vaccinated. However, the director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis Collins, said on CNN that U.S. vaccinations are up 56% in the last two weeks.