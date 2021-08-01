Europe’s vaccine passes reveal some pockets of resistance

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Italy and France are introducing Europe’s toughest vaccine pass regimes for normal social activities like dining indoors at restaurants, visiting museums and attending sporting events. The tactic has boosted vaccination rates in both countries. But there are pockets of resistance by those who call it a violation of their civil liberties or who are concerned about vaccine safety. About 80,000 people protested in Italian cities last weekend, while thousands marched in Paris for the last two weekends. European nations in general have made strides in their vaccination rates in recent months, with or without incentives. No European country has made the shots mandatory, and campaigns to persuade the undecided are a patchwork.