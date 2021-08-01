Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter has alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan. The dispute led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus. It said she would seek asylum with the Austrian embassy in Tokyo. Tsimanouskaya said in a filmed message distributed on social media she was pressured by Belarus team officials. She asked the International Olympic Committee for help, and it said it intervened with Belarus Olympic officials. Tsimanouskaya’s supporters says she’s safe with help from Japanese authorities.