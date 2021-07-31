China, India miss UN deadline to update emissions targets

BERLIN (AP) — China and India have missed a United Nations deadline to submit fresh targets for cutting their greenhouse gas emissions. Officials say the world’s two most populous countries are among dozens that ignored the deadline of July 30 set by the U.N. climate change agency. China is the country with the world’s highest emissions, while India is third. The United States, which submitted its new target in April, is the second-biggest global emitter. Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Syria and 82 other nations also failed to declare new goals that would be included in a report the U.N. is preparing for an international climate change summit in November.