At 46, African skateboarder finally wows mom at Tokyo Games

TOKYO (AP) — The age-range of competitors in skateboarding’s Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games is remarkably broad and testifies to the sport’s inclusivity. In the men’s park event this week, 46-year-olds Dallas Oberholzer and Rune Glifberg are flying the flag for Generation X against Gens Y and Z. They will go wheel-to-wheel with skaters less than half their age. And the youngest competitor in the women’s park event will be just 12. Back in his native South Africa, Oberholzer uses skateboarding to reach out to kids in tough neighborhoods. But nothing he’s done during his nomadic existence on four polyurethane wheels has impressed his mum, Linda, like qualifying for the Olympics.