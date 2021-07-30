Tunisian president names new security chief amid crisis

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s president has named a new interior minister, in his first major appointment since he froze parliament and seized executive powers amid protests and economic crisis. President Kais Saied named Ridha Gharsallaoui, a former national security adviser to the presidency, to the post. The Interior Ministry oversees domestic security including policing. Saied’s decision Sunday to assume exceptional powers raised concerns about Tunisia’s young democracy. He said the move was necessary to save the country amid public anger at the government over joblessness, rising prices and one of Africa’s worst coronavirus outbreaks. His critics accused him of staging a coup.