Suspect charged with shooting 2 in California movie theater

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of shooting two people, killing one, inside a Southern California movie theater has been charged with murder and attempted murder. The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office says 20-year-old defendant Joseph Jimenez is scheduled for arraignment Friday afternoon. He has been jailed since his arrest, and it’s not clear whether he has retained an attorney. Employees of the theater in Corona found 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas shot in the head Monday after a late-night showing of “The Forever Purge.” Goodrich died at the scene, and Barajas was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains on life support.