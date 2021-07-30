Brutal killing spotlights violence against women in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The beheading of a young woman in an upscale neighborhood of Pakistan’s capital has shone a spotlight on the relentless violence against women in the country. Rights activists say such gender-based assaults are on the rise as Pakistan barrels toward greater religious extremism. A Human Rights Watch report says data collected from domestic violence hotlines across the country showed a 200% increase in domestic violence between January and March last year. The numbers were even worse after March, when COVID-19 lockdowns began. An expert says the rise in violence is accompanied by an increase in ultraconservative and even extremist religious values in Pakistan.