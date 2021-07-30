Philippine leader retains pact allowing US war exercises

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has retracted a decision to end a key defense pact with the United States, allowing large-scale combat exercises between U.S. and Philippine forces that at times have alarmed China to proceed. Duterte’s decision was announced Friday by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana in a news conference with visiting U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin in Manila. It was a step back from the Philippine leader’s stunning vow early in his term to distance himself from Washington as he tried to rebuild frayed ties with China over territorial rifts in the South China Sea. Austin thanked Duterte for the decision, which he said would further bolster the nations’ 70-year treaty alliance. The U.S. military presence in the region is seen as a counterbalance to China.