Pelosi, Schumer to huddle with Biden on voting legislation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top congressional Democrats will huddle with President Joe Biden, looking to salvage their push to enact voting rights legislation. The meeting Friday between Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer comes after Democrats were forced back to the drawing board with their signature voting bill, after Senate Republicans blocked it with a filibuster last month. They’ve retooled the proposal and will present a framework to Biden. They are also expected to discuss a separate bill that will soon be proposed that would restore key portions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which were gutted by the Supreme Court in 2013.