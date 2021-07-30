Opening of I-40 bridge linking Arkansas, Tennessee moved up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee that had been shut down because of a crack found in the span is reopening ahead of schedule. The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the eastbound lanes of the Hernando DeSoto Bridge over the Mississippi River will reopen to limited traffic on Saturday night. The announcement moves up the original plans to reopen the lanes Monday morning. The department said it still plans to reopen the span’s westbound lanes on Aug. 6, though that could also move up. The bridge has been closed for repairs since May 11.