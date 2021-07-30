Key Libya commander backs reopening of Mediterranean highway

CAIRO (AP) — A top Libyan military commander whose forces control the country’s eastern regions is backing the reopening of the coastal highway along the Mediterranean Sea linking Libya’s long-divided eastern and western cities. Khalifa Hifter’s endorsement came shortly after a U.N.-backed joint military committee representing the country’s warring factions announced the highway would reopen on Friday morning and that a subsidiary committee will be in charge of securing it. Libya’s interim authorities had announced the reopening of the road last month but it remained unclear whether the road would become fully functional amid objections by militias controlling parts of it.