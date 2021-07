Japan expands virus emergency after record spikes amid Games

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has expanded a coronavirus state of emergency to four more areas in addition to Tokyo on Friday following record spikes in infections as the capital hosts the Olympics. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared an emergency in Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba, near Tokyo, as well as in the western city of Osaka, effective Monday until Aug. 31. Emergency measures already in place in Tokyo will be extended until the end of August, after the Olympics and well into the Paralympics which start Aug. 24. Tokyo has reported a record increase in cases for three days in a row. The cases have doubled since last week, although officials say the surge is unrelated to the Olympics.