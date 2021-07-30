Israel delivers booster shots of vaccine to people over 60

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli health authorities began administering coronavirus booster shots Friday to people over 60 who’ve already received both does of a vaccine, in a bid to combat a recent spike in cases. The decision was announced Thursday by the Israeli prime minister, Naftali Bennet, making Israel the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to its citizens on a wide scale. The decision comes following rising infections caused by the delta variant and indications that the vaccine’s efficacy drops over time.