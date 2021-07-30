In heat emergency, Greece adds checks for fires, power cuts

ATHENS (AP) — Greek authorities are ordering additional fire patrols and infrastructure maintenance inspections as the country grapples with a heat wave expected to last more than a week. The emergency measures adopted Friday also include creating additional air-conditioned areas for the public in cities around Greece and at refugee camps. Temperatures in Greece and surrounding countries in southeast Europe are expected to reach 42 C (107.6 F) on Monday and ease only later in the week. Hot air from Africa is feeding the heat. Authorities said their was a clear link between climate change and a steadily increasing risk of heat waves and wildfires.