Florida governor bars schools from requiring masks

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis barred school districts from forcing students to wear masks when classes resume next month. DeSantis said Friday that it should be up to parents to decide whether their child wears a mask. He says he has seen no studies that show mask-wearing lowers the chance of outbreaks in schools. Meanwhile, the state’s coronavirus cases continue to reach levels not seen since before vaccines became widely available. The state will likely record more than 100,000 new cases this week, 10 times the number recorded in the last week of June. Hospitalizations are up nearly 400% over the last month.