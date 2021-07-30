EXPLAINER: Detailing Japan’s new COVID state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Coronavirus infection cases have reached daily records in Tokyo, now playing host to the Olympic Games. The Japanese government has declared the capital under a “state of emergency” during the entire Games. Japan has never had a lockdown. The measures are centered around having bars and restaurants close early. The latest emergency is getting extended through the end of August. Serving alcohol is also restricted. The measures have been widely criticized as arbitrarily targeting a sector without scientific foundation. Some establishments are ignoring the requests and staying open. Some cynics are wondering how an emergency has become the new normal.