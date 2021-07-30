Deliveroo eyes Spain exit amid legal changes for its workers

MADRID (AP) — Food delivery platform Deliveroo says it is considering shuttering its operations in Spain. The move comes ahead of a deadline to comply with a new law that requires it to hire workers who are freelancing for the company. Deliveroo’s announcement Friday came as the mid-August deadline looms for delivery platforms to hire couriers currently freelancing for them. The change is required by a new Spanish law passed in May. The changes in Spain come as other countries in Europe and elsewhere are deciding on a labor model for the so-called gig economy, which is often blamed for precarious jobs and low salaries.