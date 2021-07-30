Cyprus to start COVID-19 vaccination of children 12 and over

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus will start the voluntary COVID-19 vaccination of children over 12 next week using mRNA shots produced by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. The health minister said Friday that Cyprus is following other European Union countries that began vaccinating children between 12 and 15. The consent of parents and guardians is a prerequisite for all children’s vaccinations in Cyprus. The health minister urged young people to get the shot as authorities report that the median age of those infected in the last 14 days is 28.