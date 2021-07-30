Belarus leader ready to invite Russian troops ‘if necessary’

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian president says he is prepared to invite Russian troops into the country, if it is necessary to ensure security of both Belarus and Russia. But at the moment he says “there is absolutely no need” to do that. Alexander Lukashenko stressed Friday that he had dealt with last year’s antigovernment protests without involving other countries’ armed forces. Russia and Belarus have close military and defense ties. Lukashenko faced months of protests triggered by his being announced winner of a vote last year that the opposition and the West saw as rigged. He responded to demonstrations with a massive crackdown.