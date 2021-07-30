AP-NORC poll: Democrats optimistic but divided on compromise

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 6 in 10 Democrats say they’re optimistic about their party’s future. And Democrats nearly universally approve of the way President Joe Biden is handling his job. The Democratic president is viewed favorably by both liberals and moderates. But the party is divided over the best strategy for accomplishing its agenda. About half say Democrats should compromise with Republicans, even if it means giving up things they want. The other half say Democrats should stick to their positions no matter what, even if it means they would have to find a way to pass laws without Republican support.