Air France-KLM reports huge Q2 loss, sees signs of recovery

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — French-Dutch airline group Air France-KLM says that the “first signs of recovery are visible” in bookings amid easing pandemic travel restrictions. The aviation group sounded the note of cautious optimism Friday as it reported a second-quarter net loss of nearly 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion). The group’s fleet of planes, carried just over 7 million passengers in the year’s second quarter. That’s a rise of 477% compared to the same quarter last year, when strict lockdowns and travel restrictions slammed the brakes on the global aviation industry. With many countries now easing those restrictions amid vaccination campaigns, travelers are taking to the skies once more.