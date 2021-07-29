Tribes seek order banning digging at Nevada lithium mine

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Two tribes in Nevada that joined a legal battle over plans to build a mine at the largest known U.S. deposit of lithium are urging a judge to temporarily ban digging for an archaeological survey.

They said Thursday that the trenches would desecrate sacred tribal lands near the Oregon line where their ancestors were massacred in the late 1800s.

Lithium Nevada Corp. says a review has included “substantial consultation” with local tribes that never raised similar concerns.

Tribal lawyers said in their filing that the government also should be consulting with at least nine other tribes in Nevada, California and Oregon with ties to the mine site.