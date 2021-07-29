State’s top court: Detroiters can vote on city constitution

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has cleared the way for a vote next week on major changes to Detroit’s constitution, a hot issue that critics claim could ruin the city’s delicate finances. The Supreme Court says the ballot question isn’t doomed despite Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s refusal to give her blessing. The court says state law is silent on the impact of a governor’s objection. Justice Elizabeth Welch says interpreting a super veto in the law would “disenfranchise the political voice and the vote of large portions of the Michigan electorate.” Proposal P, as it’s known, is already on absentee ballots distributed before the Aug. 3 election. It would make a bushel of changes, from water rates to bus fares to the creation of new city departments.