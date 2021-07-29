Russia fines Google for violating data storage law

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court has ordered Google to pay a fine of 3 million rubles, or roughly $41,000, for refusing to store the personal data of Russian users on servers in Russia. The fine is the first one given to Google in Russia over data storage regulations. The move is part of the government’s longstanding effort to tighten its grip on online activity. One legal provision required tech companies to keep servers in Russia for storing personal information they gather from Russian citizens. The law allows online services that don’t follow the data storage requirement to be banned from Russia. So far, authorities only have banned LinkedIn.