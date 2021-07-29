New Yorkers say they’ve been ignored in stop-and-frisk fight

NEW YORK (AP) — Eight years after a judge ruled New York City police violated the constitution by stopping and frisking mostly Black and Hispanic people on the street en masse, people in communities most affected by such tactics say they’ve been shut out of the legal process to end them. Lawyers for plaintiffs in stop-and-frisk lawsuits said in court papers Thursday that community stakeholders have had “very little contact” in the last three years with the court-appointed monitor overseeing reforms and that reports he’s issued don’t reflect their experiences. They’re demanding greater input, including an advisory board, annual community surveys and biannual audits of NYPD stop-and-frisk and trespass enforcement activity. A messages seeking comment was left with the monitor, Peter Zimroth.