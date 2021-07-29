Skip to Content

NBA’s Jaxson Hayes arrested in Los Angeles police struggle

11:01 am AP - National News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest after a struggle with officers responding to a report of a domestic dispute. A police statement Thursday says officers found Hayes in the front yard of a home early Wednesday and ordered him to stay outside but he repeatedly tried to get in and a struggle erupted. Officers used a Taser and other force before handcuffing him. The department says the 21-year-old was treated for unspecified injuries before being booked into jail. He was later released on bond. Police say a woman declined to cooperate with the investigation. The Pelicans said it’s working with the NBA and Hayes’ representatives to gather more information.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content