Major Adriatic Sea bridge connects coastline in Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A major European Union-funded bridge has been connected over the Adriatic Sea and linked two swaths of Croatia’s coastline that are divided by a small stretch of Bosnia’s territory. The 420-million-euro ($500 million) construction project is 85% financed by the European Union. A midnight opening ceremony was held on the spectacular bridge after the final segment was installed. A Chinese company in 2018 won an international bid to construct the span, and the bridge is a rare Chinese project in Europe that went through a regular bidding process. Bosnian officials were not happy when the construction started, claiming the bridge that circumvents Bosnian territory violates the state’s sovereign access to open seas in the Adriatic.