Judge allows Nevada tribes to join fight over lithium mine

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A judge has cleared the way for two tribes to join a legal battle over plans to build a mine in Nevada at the largest known U.S. deposit of lithium. That means they can try to seek a temporary ban on digging for an archaeological survey that they say would desecrate sacred tribal lands near the Oregon line. A U.S. judge on Wednesday allowed tribes to intervene who say their ancestors were massacred in the late 1800s at Lithium Nevada’s proposed Thacker Pass mine site. The company says a review has included “substantial consultation” with local tribes that never raised similar concerns.