German federal court sides with Lindt in gold bunny battle

3:19 am AP - National News

BERLIN (AP) — A German federal court has ruled that the golden shade of the foil wrap on a popular chocolate Easter bunny enjoys protected status. The Federal Court of Justice delivered its verdict Thursday in a case involving Lindt & Spruengli’s Gold Bunny and a German company which also marketed a chocolate bunny in a gold foil wrap. Switzerland’s Lindt argued that it had a trademark on the color and that Germany’s Heilemann should be prevented from selling its product. A state court in Munich ruled against Lindt last year. But the federal court agreed the Swiss company had proven that its bunny’s gold shade had acquired trademark status by reputation.

Associated Press

